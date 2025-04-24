Co-owner of Uptown's Isles Bun and Coffee Jeff Veigel dies, remembered as "mentor," "father figure"

Investigators blame senior living facility for man's death, and more headlines

Investigators blame senior living facility for man's death, and more headlines

Investigators blame senior living facility for man's death, and more headlines

Jeff Veigel, the co-owner of the beloved Isles Bun and Coffee in Uptown, Minneapolis has died.

Veigel will be remembered as a "mentor, a father figure to many, and a fierce advocate for the underdog," according to a statement posted on the coffee shop's Instagram.

"For three decades, Jeff, alongside his partner Catherine, poured love and purpose into every cup, every connection, and every chance to lift up those who needed it most," the statement says.

Isles Bun and Coffee was recently won the title of having the "World's Best Cinnamon Rolls." It's also known for it's puppy dog tails, which are made with the ends of cinnamon roll dough.