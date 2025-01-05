Isles Bun and Coffee in Minneapolis named as having "world's best cinnamon rolls"

Isles Bun and Coffee honored for having "World’s Best Cinnamon Rolls"

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is known as the state of hockey, but some Twin Cities cinnamon rolls are also putting the state on the map.

Sweet lovers happily waited in line outside of Isles Bun and Coffee in Minneapolis.

They were voted by "World's Best Cinnamon Rolls" as having the world's best for 2024.

The award comes after thousands of submissions and a visit by the website. Fans say even in frigid temps, it's worth the wait.

"These days any time you find a bakery thats making it in house with such high quality ingredients, it's a delicious product you can tell it's fresh," said Stacy Carlson.

"We're cinnamon roll fans, but we typically only eat Pillsbury so this is about to change our life, right?" said Emily Pease.

However, World's Best Cinnamon Rolls says the unsung hero at Isle Buns are the puppy dog tails. They're made with the ends of cinnamon roll dough.

The organization has been naming the World's Best Cinnamon Roll since 2018.