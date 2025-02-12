Watch CBS News
Crime

Man sentenced to 30+ years in prison for Isanti County robbery gone wrong

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Feb. 12, 2025
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Feb. 12, 2025 02:11

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. — A judge sentenced a Northfield man to more than 30 years in prison for his role in a staged robbery that ended in murder in Isanti County.

The sentencing comes after a court found Fredy Saavedra Olivar, 41, guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree burglary last November.

Saavedra Olivar was sentenced on Wednesday to 25.5 years in prison for second-degree murder. He received a consecutive sentence of five years for the first-degree burglary charge.

The robbery and shooting happened on Dec. 13, 2023, on the 7800 block of 309th Avenue Northwest in Spencer Brook Township.

Court documents say Saavedra Olivar hired three men to rob a "stash house" that contained money and drugs. Olivar believed he could get out of a debt to a "cartel organization" by staging the robbery, according to the complaint.

The three men went to the house dressed as police officers. Saavedra Olivar supplied the men with guns and drugs, charges say.

During the burglary, Jose De Jesus Diaz Fernandez was shot and killed by one of the men. Four other people were there during the shooting, including a toddler, charges say.

In addition to his prison sentence, Saavedra Olivar has been ordered to pay more than $9,500 in restitution.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.