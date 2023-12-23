Watch CBS News
4 arrested in connection to Isanti County shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. — Law enforcement officials say four people have been arrested in connection to the shooting and killing of Jose De Jesus Diaz Fernandez last week.

The shooting happened on Dec. 13, on the 7800 block of 309th Avenue Northwest in Spencer Brook Township. Fernandez was found dead in his home, and police believe he had been targeted.

According to the Isanti County Sheriff' Office, 43-year-old Jesse Rodrigues, 40-year-old Fredy Olivar, and 41-year-old Abraham Houle were each charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of burglary. They made their first court appearance on Friday.

A fourth person is in custody an awaiting extradition to Isanti County, officials said.

