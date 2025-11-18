Fiery crash between Jeep, semi in Isanti County was fatal, patrol says

At least one person is dead after a Jeep caught fire during a collision with a semi truck in eastern Minnesota Monday night, officials said.

The crash occurred on Highway 95 at Hornsby Road Northeast in North Branch Township just before 9 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The Jeep's driver, a female whose age has not been disclosed, veered from the westbound lanes into the eastbound and hit the truck head-on, according to a crash report.

"The Jeep was immediately fully engulfed with fire upon impact," the patrol said.

The patrol classified the crash as fatal, but did not say who was killed.

The driver of the semi is a 53-year-old man from Pine River, Minnesota.