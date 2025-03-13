Iron Door Pub isn't the only business leaving a popular Minneapolis neighborhood

What is causing businesses to close in this Minneapolis neighborhood

A busy bar in a buzzing Minneapolis neighborhood is suddenly shutting its doors.

For nearly 10 years, Iron Door Pub has stood at Lyndale Avenue and Lake Street.

"It's always a tough decision, but it's the correct decision," said Dan Fehrenkamp, co-owner of Iron Door Pub.

The announcement to close was posted on social media early Thursday morning.



"Of course it's sad. I cried in the dark like an adult," said Fehrenkamp.

Fehrenkamp said the closure, set for March 23, is due to decreasing foot traffic, and also the upcoming construction on Lyndale Avenue, slated to begin in 2027.

"It's just hard on small businesses," said Fehrenkamp.

The perception of crime in the area, with several shootings in the last few years, hasn't helped either, he said

"Whenever there's an incident like that, it absolutely impacts people's behavior," said Fehrenkamp.

Iron Door is just one LynLake business closing its doors.

The owner of Lago Tacos said the restaurant in LynLake will close soon, but will be reopening in St. Louis Park, into the old McCoy's Public House, as soon as next month.

The owner said construction was a reason for leaving.

A spokesperson with Hennepin County said there has been significant connection with area businesses regarding construction, with a goal of minimizing impacts.

Right across from Iron Door is Wrecktangle Pizza.

"Restaurants in general have been down a lot since November," said Jeff Rogers, co-owner of Wrecktangle Pizza.

Rogers and Breanna Evans own the Detroit-style pizza restaurant that has five other locations in the Twin Cities. They said lack of foot traffic is more of an industry-wide problem.

"Restaurants need people to go out and to be at them, not just LynLake, everywhere," said Rogers.

"Things have actually been going surprisingly well," said Josh Kelly, co-owner of Umbra Arts.

Umbra Arts is a local art gallery and LGBTQ+ community space in LynLake that opened in November.

"We haven't really seen any issues with crime or other stuff," said Kelly.

Kelly sees Lyndale construction as a positive, and a moment to lift neighboring businesses if they are struggling.

"We've actually been speaking with some of the businesses down there to see what we can do," said Kelly.

Rogers and Evans remain bullish when it comes to their favorite neighborhood.

"LynLake's a great community, and that's why we chose to be there. We love the neighborhood," said Evans.