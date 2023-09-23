Watch CBS News
4 men shot, injured in Uptown Friday night

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS —Police are investigating after four men were injured in an Uptown shooting on Friday night.

The shooting happened near Lake Street and Lyndale Avenue around 10:40 p.m. 

Three of the men went to the hospital, and the other refused treatment. They all had non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they're not sure what led up to the shooting, and no one has been arrested.

