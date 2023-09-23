4 men shot, injured in Uptown Friday night
MINNEAPOLIS —Police are investigating after four men were injured in an Uptown shooting on Friday night.
The shooting happened near Lake Street and Lyndale Avenue around 10:40 p.m.
Three of the men went to the hospital, and the other refused treatment. They all had non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they're not sure what led up to the shooting, and no one has been arrested.
