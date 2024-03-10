3 shot on Lyndale Avenue in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in south Minneapolis, according to police.

The shooting happened on the 2900 block of Lyndale Avenue South. Two women were shot and are expected to survive, while a man suffered a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

WCCO

Few other details about the shooting were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

READ MORE: Woman stabbed after argument near Minneapolis-St. Paul border

