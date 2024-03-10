Watch CBS News
Crime

3 shot on Lyndale Avenue in south Minneapolis

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 10, 2024
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 10, 2024 01:27

MINNEAPOLIS — Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in south Minneapolis, according to police.

The shooting happened on the 2900 block of Lyndale Avenue South. Two women were shot and are expected to survive, while a man suffered a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

snapshot-20.jpg
WCCO

Few other details about the shooting were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

READ MORE: Woman stabbed after argument near Minneapolis-St. Paul border 

Anthony Bettin
social-seofeatured-minnesota.jpg

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at WCCO. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

First published on March 10, 2024 / 9:05 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.