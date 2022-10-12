Investigators, crime victims plea for help despite $1M+ in available cash rewards

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Is there a price tag for justice?

WCCO-TV has learned at least $1.29 million is available in cash rewards for at least 41 unsolved crimes across the state, including homicides, assaults and vandalism.

"I think it's one of those motivators that outside of doing the right thing or volunteering the information, is just another level to motivate someone to share that information," St. Paul Police Sgt. Matt Toronto explained to WCCO. "You're always struggling with does someone know something and they're not sharing, and how to we access that, or is it that no one knows something and we have to solve the puzzle without the pieces sometimes."

SPPD, like many local law enforcement agencies, works with the nonprofit Crimestoppers to raise money from individuals, families and corporate donors to offer rewards for information.

"Sometimes people are hesitant to come forward, especially if it's a friend or family member," Sgt. Toronto added. "If they're going to break that bond with that person or that trust, money can be one of those motivators."

At minimum, the rewards are typically $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a case. In more high profile cases, the rewards can reach tens, if not hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The most expensive reward available is $180,000 for information that could lead to the arrest of multiple suspects connected to the shooting deaths three Minneapolis children in 2019.

First announced in August 2021, the reward is the largest ever offered in Minnesota to solve a crime; it's believed each of these shootings was the result of gun violence, allegedly among rival gangs, and these three children were the unintended targets.

Other rewards include $100,000 offered by the FBI to help track down serial bank robbers, and $60,000 offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the shooting death of 3-year-old Terrell Mayes.

"I don't know how you can put a price on giving people peace."

In Saint Paul, investigators continue to pursue leads in the unsolved murder case of Jeffery Mintz, who police say was gunned down on Snelling Avenue by a man in a minivan on the night of Dec. 16, 2020.

"My dad was just driving around. There's no sense to it, and it just should not happen. It should not happen again, and people who are like that should not just be able to get away," Mintz's daughter, Gabi, lamented to WCOO. "This whole experience has rattled my sense of safety in the world. I don't know that I'll ever stop grieving this loss."

Together with Crimestoppers, the Mintz family is offering $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

"This is just a senseless act of violence and I can't imagine that this person didn't tell at least one person what happened," Mintz said. "That's all we need is one person to tell us what happened and why. I don't know how you can put a price on giving people peace."

With so much money out there currently, Sgt. Toronto acknowledged that money may not be enough of a motivating factor - or perhaps the pitch needs to change.

"It's one of the things we focus on all the time: building relationships and galvanizing the ones we currently have. Community leaders, faith leaders are also helping us carry the message that we have this unsolved case and if you know anything, tell them."

To a submit a tip, call the Crimestoppers hotline at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).