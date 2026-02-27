394 closing in Minneapolis this weekend for Penn Avenue bridge deck removal, MnDOT says

Interstate 394 is closing from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100 in St. Louis Park, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The closure will allow crews to remove the Penn Avenue bridge deck in north Minneapolis. Work on 394 started last weekend and will go through November.

Eastbound travelers can detour by heading north on Hwy. 100, east on I-694 and east on I-94, according to MnDOT.

Westbound travelers can detour by heading west on I-94, west on I-694 and south on Hwy. 169.

Find current traffic updates on MnDOT's 511 website.