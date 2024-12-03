Inside the Vikings, Week 14: Kirk Cousins revenge game?

MINNEAPOLIS — Almost nine months after Kirk Cousins officially said goodbye to Minnesota, the former Vikings quarterback is set for his anticipated return to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, with the Atlanta Falcons visiting for a Week 14 clash of NFC playoff hopefuls.

NFL insider Cody Benjamin has everything you need to know:

How has Cousins fared in Atlanta?

Not to the level of his $180 million contract, at least so far. Through 12 games, the former Viking ranks 18th in passer rating (90.8), his lowest mark in 10 years, and leads the NFL with 13 interceptions. Often known for being a stable, if unspectacular, quarterback, Cousins has actually been remarkably volatile in his new threads, logging two different four-touchdown games and three different multi-interception outings. His most recent blunder, a four-pick dud against the Los Angeles Chargers, has some fans and analysts arguing he should be outright benched for first-round rookie Michael Penix Jr., especially as the Falcons (6-6) try to break away from an ugly NFC South race.

Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Kirk Cousins #18 after the Sunday afternoon NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 01, 2024 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Getty Images

So the Vikings were right to let him go?

Sure, in the grand scheme of things. But that probably would've been true regardless of Sam Darnold's surprising resilience as Minnesota's short-term successor. Darnold is making the bet look better, giving the Vikings borderline top-10 production en route to the first playoff run of his NFL career, but even if he'd flopped, or if he cashes in elsewhere following the season, the Vikings were already justified in politely parting ways with their former starter. Cousins, see, provided six years of likable leadership and competent pocket passing, which is no small feat, but at 36, coming off a serious injury and boasting a grand total of one playoff win as the once-perceived "missing piece," he was not a shining beacon of long-term hope, all but begging Minnesota to pivot, at last, into the beautiful unknown.

What does Cousins bring to this Sunday's matchup?

For one, a real understanding of Brian Flores' defensive tendencies. Cousins may have played just eight games in 2023, but he spent an entire year planning and preparing against the coordinator's unit. That doesn't mean his generally immobile self will be able to physically overcome whatever exotic pressures Flores may deploy, but it's not nothing, either. Speaking of immobility, it's been a real issue for Cousins this year, meaning Minnesota should have opportunities to snag one of his desperation darts if guys like Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel maintain their typical rates of pocket disruption. That said, if the heat doesn't get home, Cousins has proven capable of taking what's given, and the Vikings are still giving up the fifth-most passing yards. Perhaps most of all, the signal-caller will be fired up at the chance to spoil his old team's day on his old turf.

Who will prevail in this matchup?

Cousins is too good – and likely too motivated – to lay a total egg in this one. In fact, if anyone's going to halt the Vikings' current win streak, it'd be fittingly ironic if it were him, considering how often he got flak for failing to pull out big-time wins while wearing purple. But he doesn't have elite defensive support in Atlanta, with the Falcons surrendering the 11th-most passing yards and points in the NFL. That bodes well for Darnold and Co., and will likely put Cousins in catchup mode against an opportunistic defense. Give it to the home team, but in a dramatic one.