4 Vikings lead their positions in Pro Bowl Games voting

MINNEAPOLIS — With NFL Pro Bowl Games voting now underway, several Minnesota Vikings are leading their positions in the yearly fan voting contest.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson, outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, cornerback Byron Murphy and long snapper Andrew DePaola are all atop their respective positions in the NFC, according to the league.

Jefferson made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons, but missed out last year after an injury kept him out of several games. Through 10 games this season, he's logged 68 catches for 1,038 yards and five touchdowns. His yardage is second in the league behind Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase and he's fourth in receiving yards per game.

Van Ginkel, perhaps the crown jewel of a stellar free agent signing spree by general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, has nine sacks on the season. He also has two interceptions, both of which he returned for touchdowns.

Murphy has five interceptions on the season — only two players have more. He also has 11 passes defended.

DePaola made the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons, but he has been on injured reserve since early November.

Overall, the Vikings have received the fourth most votes of any team, behind the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL only revealed specific numbers for the five players with the most overall votes, none of whom are Vikings. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the league with 44,681 votes.

Fans can vote for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games roster online. The games will take place Sunday, Feb. 2 in Orlando.

The 10-2 Vikings have a matchup with former QB Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons this weekend.