Inpatient chemical dependency treatment clinic set to close; risking patient safety

One of Minnesota's few inpatient addiction treatment units will close in a few months. Nurses say some will suffer due to the decision by Allina Health, but healthcare system leaders say this type of care has evolved.

"This unit was one of the pioneering units in the state and also one of the last," said Joe Clubb, Vice President for Allina Health Mental Health and Addiction Services.

In a public hearing on Thursday, Allina Health leadership explained why they're closing the inpatient chemical dependency unit at Mercy Hospital in Fridley.

"For the last two years, we've seen a significant change to receive authorization for payment for inpatient chemical dependency treatment," said Clubb.

On the healthcare system's website, it says the 24-bed unit focuses on addiction treatment for alcohol and drugs, offering programming up to 40 hours a week, including therapy, monitored detoxification and more.

"Our average length of stay has slowly been going down to 3 to 5 days," said Clubb.

In an anonymous interview, current and former employees of the unit pushed back.

"You basically said what we do doesn't matter. And they can get the same level of care at a medical unit or county detox and that's not true," said one employee.

They group says they've advocated for better marketing for years. They add that the clinic is a special place.

"A lot of people were suicidal with significant trauma abuse, difficult to engage, but because of our unit they were able to," another employee added.

In a statement, Allina tells WCCO:

"Allina Health's inpatient chemical dependency unit at Mercy Hospital — Unity Campus in Fridley will close effective Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Similar to other areas of medical advancement, care options for addiction treatment have rapidly evolved to include outpatient care, community-based residential care and addiction medicine management which have led to declines in patient demand and less support from payers for specialized inpatient services. The majority of patients requiring medical detox services will continue to access services through general admission at both campuses of Mercy Hospital, as well as through medical units and outpatient services throughout Allina Health. Allina Health continues to navigate current financial pressures related to the rising cost to deliver care, falling reimbursements, and the expected impacts of funding cuts for critical health care programs like Medicaid. Allina Health's decisions to change services are part of an effort to ensure long-term sustainability and maintain excellence in care for the patients and communities we serve. We are incredibly grateful to the care team members that have been part of the inpatient chemical dependency unit at Mercy Hospital—Unity Campus."

2023 data from Anoka County shows 4.5% of those receiving drug and alcohol treatment are choosing hospital inpatient care, with most choosing a non-residential option.

"I just want to lead with gratitude for many of the staff," Clubb added.

The Minnesota Nurses Association also released a statement saying in-part:

"The Unity Campus inpatient chemical dependency unit is designed to provide the structure, safety, and focus that patients with severe addiction need to recover. Nurses warn that relocating these patients to open-floor hospital units will put patients at greater risk of relapse, undermine their recovery, and deny them the level of care and appropriate setting patients require."

This latest cut continues a troubling pattern by Allina Health:

Abbott Northwestern's Infusion Department shut down in 2023.

United Hospital's Pain Center closed.

United Hospital's Infusion Department shut down earlier this month.

After cutting Unity's pediatric beds last year, Allina now plans to close Unity's Inpatient Chemical Dependency Unit and Abbott Northwestern's Inpatient Kidney Transplant Program.

At the same time, Allina reported $230 million in profit from its Quest Diagnostics venture, partnered with UnitedHealth Group to expand lucrative ambulatory surgery centers, and continues investing in executive compensation."

