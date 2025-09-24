Watch CBS News
Ice Castles to return to Minnesota State Fairgrounds for second year

By
Chloe Rosen
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Chloe is a digital producer at CBS Minnesota in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at CBS Minnesota in 2015.
Chloe Rosen

CBS Minnesota

The Ice Castles will return to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds for the second year in a row. 

"Winter is such a magical time of year," said Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird. "We're honored to be returning to the iconic Minnesota State Fairgrounds, and we're excited to introduce fun new enhancements to the experience as we celebrate our 15th anniversary."  

Construction at the fairgrounds will begin in November, with the company hoping to open the attraction in late December. 

The Ice Castles announced they were moving to the fairgrounds last year after previously being in Maple Grove. Due to our warm December they were not able to open until January.   

