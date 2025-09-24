Ice Castles to return to Minnesota State Fairgrounds for second year

The Ice Castles will return to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds for the second year in a row.

"Winter is such a magical time of year," said Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird. "We're honored to be returning to the iconic Minnesota State Fairgrounds, and we're excited to introduce fun new enhancements to the experience as we celebrate our 15th anniversary."

Construction at the fairgrounds will begin in November, with the company hoping to open the attraction in late December.

The Ice Castles announced they were moving to the fairgrounds last year after previously being in Maple Grove. Due to our warm December they were not able to open until January.