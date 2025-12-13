ICE agents surround Chanhassen construction site amid subzero temps; worker pulled from roof

Federal agents are gathered outside a Twin Cities home construction site Saturday afternoon in an apparent immigration-related standoff with construction workers amid subzero temperatures.

WCCO's Frankie McLister reports several law enforcement members, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, are at the site in Chanhassen, where at least two workers were atop an aerial work platform.

Several demonstrators and journalists are at the scene, including Mercado Media, which reports one of the two workers was brought down and placed into an ambulance.

Dozens of federal agents have been dispatched to the Twin Cities in recent weeks as part of what the U.S. Department of Homeland Security calls Operation Metro Surge.

Mercado Media

Tricia McLaughlin, the department's assistant secretary, said in a news release Friday her agents have "arrested more than 400 illegal aliens including pedophiles, rapists, and violent thugs" since the operation began earlier this month.

Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman announced Friday he had witnessed the aftermath of an ICE raid at his neighborhood coffee shop in Brooklyn Park, Crumbs and Coffee.

"These are small business owners. Taxpayers. People who invested in our community, created jobs, and served their neighbors every day," Hoffman wrote. "This isn't right. And it's not who we should be targeting if we care about safe, strong communities."

This is a developing story.