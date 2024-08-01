Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Hydrochloric acid spill in Minneapolis prompts hazmat response, road closures

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Aug. 1, 2024
Morning headlines from Aug. 1, 2024 02:49

MINNEAPOLIS — A hazmat team has cleaned up a hydrochloric acid spill that occurred on a Minneapolis parkway Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.

The spill occurred on the 400 block of St. Anthony Parkway, near Columbia Golf Course, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

At 12:30 p.m., the department said the acid had been contained and neutralized. Sewer workers from the Public Works Department were at the scene to flush the sewer.

Shortly after that, the department said the scene would be cleared soon, and that the parkway would "eventually" open up. It was closed at Central Avenue for safety reasons.

Eight people working the scene were evaluated for "respiratory irritation," officials said, and one was hospitalized in stable condition.

Hydrochloric acid is a lab and industrial chemical that is highly corrosive.  

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.