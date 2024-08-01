Hydrochloric acid spill in Minneapolis prompts hazmat response, road closures

MINNEAPOLIS — A hazmat team has cleaned up a hydrochloric acid spill that occurred on a Minneapolis parkway Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.

The spill occurred on the 400 block of St. Anthony Parkway, near Columbia Golf Course, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

At 12:30 p.m., the department said the acid had been contained and neutralized. Sewer workers from the Public Works Department were at the scene to flush the sewer.

Shortly after that, the department said the scene would be cleared soon, and that the parkway would "eventually" open up. It was closed at Central Avenue for safety reasons.

Eight people working the scene were evaluated for "respiratory irritation," officials said, and one was hospitalized in stable condition.

Hydrochloric acid is a lab and industrial chemical that is highly corrosive.