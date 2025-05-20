Hutchinson teen in coma after he was struck by driver while crossing street

Community rallies behind Minnesota student who is fighting for his life

Community rallies behind Minnesota student who is fighting for his life

A community is rallying together behind a high school student who is fighting for his life after he was hit by a car.

Mayson Buschel, 16, was crossing Main Street in Hutchinson last week when a driver ran into him.

Now, the entire community is drumming up support for Mayson and his family.

Inside the Qdoba restaurant in Hutchinson, the crew is preparing to help one of their own who is in a hospital in Minneapolis, fighting for his life.

"We are doing a fundraiser here 25% of the proceeds go the Mayson and his family, and the owners are going to match that and then all of our tips are going to go to that cause as well, " said Alex Stubeda, Qdoba's Assistant Manager.

"Awesome kid he's full of life funny I shouldn't even laugh at some of the things that comes out of his mouth," said Samantha Buschel.

Mayson's Buschel mother Samantha has been by his side at Hennepin Health Care in Minneapolis since the crash.

"Mayson is my rock he is who I have always had by my side since I was 20 years old," said Samantha Buschel.

Samantha Buschel says Mayson Buschel loves his siblings and is fiercely protective of them. She says he is a fighter, determined to get back to them and the friends he's known since they were in diapers.

Friend Jacson Vannurden says Mayson Buschel's life-of-the-party attitude has him hoping for the best.

"He can pull jokes out of nothing they can be the most random things, and he can make it funny," said Vannurden.

All are thankful the online fundraiser to help Mayson Buschel and his family is growing.

"I am truly mind blown at the support and a lot of it is coming from people who know Mayson. Contacts are the parents of the children are my son, my daughter they are so worried about Mayson I don't know where all the donations care coming from, I don't even know who these people are," said Samantha Buschel.

What she does know is she is grateful for the support.

Hennepin Health Care says Mayson Buschel is in critical condition.

Court records show the 23-year-old driver who hit him has 11 prior speeding convictions. She has not been charged in this case.