Hundreds volunteer at Earth Day cleanups in St. Paul

Minnesotans gather at the Capitol City to clean ahead of Earth Day

Minnesotans gather at the Capitol City to clean ahead of Earth Day

Minnesotans gather at the Capitol City to clean ahead of Earth Day

Hundreds of volunteers from across the Twin Cities spent their Saturday morning giving back in the Capitol city.

At Hidden Falls Regional Park, the Mississippi Park Connection gave volunteers a hand up – providing everything they'd need for an Earth Day cleanup.

"Sometimes we don't know where to begin when it comes to being a part of natural spaces or how to experience public lands," said Mississippi Park Connection Executive Director Ellen Reed. "Ok, everything is going to be provided for me- they're going to hold my hand as I experience – and hopefully it gives people the courage and builds excitement to maybe come out another weekend."

Volunteers spent the morning picking up trash, but also building community in the process.

"I think you get inspired by the community involvement, really," said volunteer Jenny Keyser. "There's so much camaraderie when you're out with a group. It's just very inspiring to be with people who want to help the environment."

The Earth Day events come ahead of National Park Week. The Mississippi Park Connection will host a free gathering at Broken Clock Brewing in Minneapolis on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. to commemorate.