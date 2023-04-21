Hundreds show support for slain Deputy Josh Owen at visitation

GLENWOOD, Minn. -- The visitation for Deputy Josh Owen, who was killed in a shootout last week, was packed on Friday evening with even more people expected for his funeral on Saturday.

Owen's squad car stood in front of the high school, surrounded by flowers and photos. The 44-year-old left behind a wife and 10-year-old son. On Thursday, his widow asked for prayers and thanked the community for their outpouring of support.

"We were here until 10 – 10:30 p.m. last night and came in about 7 a.m. this morning to finish up orders. There were orders lined up," Uptown Florist owner Julie Llyod said.

It's been a whirlwind of a week for Uptown Florist in Glenwood. They've filled dozens of orders in honor of Deputy Josh Owen, some coming from as far away as New York.

"We just feel our job is really important. because it's a symbol of the life, the grief and the love," Lloyd said.

The love for Deputy Owen radiates all over the town of Glenwood. Signs and flags are seen at the local bank, grocery store, fire department and beyond.

"A lot of businesses have been offering proceeds from their sales going to the family and it's just been really heartwarming to see everybody coming all together and just the community spirit," Lloyd said.

Owen served on the force for nearly 12 years in Pope County. He worked with a K-9 officer named Karma. He was also a veteran who served time with the Minnesota National Guard.

"Our staff also has had the opportunity to spend some time at Josh's desk. Time to reflect. We are doing all we can to support our law enforcement family. The outpouring of support from around the country has been amazing," said Pope County Sheriff Tim Riley just before the visitation.

Riley said he is grateful for his law enforcement family who has stepped up to fill shifts to allow his team to process the loss. He said Deputy Owen's death is the first line of duty death in his department.

"I'm so proud of our office. The way everyone is supporting each other will help us get through this," Riley said.

The visitation will continue Saturday morning for an hour before his funeral at 10:30 a.m. A procession is planned to start at 12:30 p.m. at the high school, heading north on Minnesota Avenue to Franklin Street.

You can watch the funeral and procession live starting at 10:30 a.m. on CBS News Minnesota.