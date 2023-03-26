Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Hundreds of volunteer sandbaggers set to start fortifying Stillwater Monday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Hundreds volunteer to help Stillwater prepare for flooding
Hundreds volunteer to help Stillwater prepare for flooding 01:55

STILLWATER, Minn. – Minnesota's gradual warm-up is helping in the flood fight already underway in Stillwater

The National Weather Service estimates an 80% chance that the St. Croix River will reach major flood stage.

Stillwater is bringing in volunteer sandbaggers starting Monday morning at 8 a.m. But the community support has been so overwhelming, all volunteer shifts have already been filled.  

thumbnail-image.jpg
City of Stillwater

The flood preparation is closing some of the public parking options on the waterfront though. The public lots that are closed are shown above with a red stripe. And starting Monday, the streets shown in yellow will be closed.

The city is also shutting down street parking in the same area. The road closures will be in effect until the flood dike is removed.

RELATED: Stillwater prepares for what could be the worst flooding in 22 years

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 26, 2023 / 4:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.