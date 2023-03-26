Hundreds of volunteer sandbaggers set to start fortifying Stillwater Monday

STILLWATER, Minn. – Minnesota's gradual warm-up is helping in the flood fight already underway in Stillwater.

The National Weather Service estimates an 80% chance that the St. Croix River will reach major flood stage.

Stillwater is bringing in volunteer sandbaggers starting Monday morning at 8 a.m. But the community support has been so overwhelming, all volunteer shifts have already been filled.

City of Stillwater

The flood preparation is closing some of the public parking options on the waterfront though. The public lots that are closed are shown above with a red stripe. And starting Monday, the streets shown in yellow will be closed.

The city is also shutting down street parking in the same area. The road closures will be in effect until the flood dike is removed.

RELATED: Stillwater prepares for what could be the worst flooding in 22 years