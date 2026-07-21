How to watch: Public safety leaders to talk path forward following Minneapolis violence

Minneapolis leaders are expected to discuss public safety Tuesday evening following increased violence over the last several days, including two mass shootings.

The meeting, which is free and open to the public, will feature the Hennepin County sheriff, Minneapolis police and more.

City Council member Elizabeth Shaffer says they will "share information, discuss the work underway and hear directly from community members."

How to watch

Who : Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt, Minneapolis police, representatives from the mayor's office, council member Elizabeth Shaffer

: Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt, Minneapolis police, representatives from the mayor's office, council member Elizabeth Shaffer What : Public safety meeting

: Public safety meeting When : 7 p.m., July 21, 2026

: 7 p.m., July 21, 2026 Watch: In the live player above, on CBS News Minnesota and on WCCO 4 News at 10.

Two mass shootings in the city in less than a day have the community on edge.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, nine people were shot outside a nightclub in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood. Two were seriously injured, but are expected to survive, according to police.

Then, around 8:20 p.m. Sunday, police say "gunfire erupted outside a business in the 1800 block of Nicollet Avenue."

Responding officers found four men shot at the scene, ages 43, 24, 28 and 36. All four were taken to the hospital, where the 28-year-old later died. The 43-year-old and 24-year-old had potentially life-threatening wounds, police said.

Police are investigating both shootings, but said there is no known connection between the two.

"Please shut this down"

It's a dangerous déjà vu for landlord Jim Rubin, who is dealing with a homicide scene outside his property off 19th and Nicollet for the second time in nine months.

"People along that mural got hit," Rubin said. "There has been an open-air, I mean, an open-air, wide-in-the-open drug market at the area of 19th and Nicollet since the spring of 2021."

Nine months ago, WCCO spoke with Rubin and fellow Stevens Square property owner Mike Finkelstein, who said the criminal activity stems from the illicit market.

"We are to a point now where we're asking, whatever it takes, please just shut this down, however you can do that," Rubin said.

Rubin and Finkelstein say they don't fault police, but feel the department needs more resources.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said police have been focused on this area for months and put even more patrols there after Sunday's shooting, which WCCO witnessed. But an MPD spokesman said a squad wasn't posted in the immediate area at the time of Monday's shooting.

"What we don't know is each day how many officers will we see and how many days this will go on," Rubin said.

On June 30, the FBI said it arrested 11 in connection with a drug trafficking organization, some of whom are associated with gangs who base their operations near 19th and Nicollet.