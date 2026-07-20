Five hurt in Minneapolis' second mass shooting on Sunday

Five people were hurt in the second mass shooting in Minneapolis in less than 24 hours, police said.

The Minneapolis Police Department gave few details, but said five adults were shot near East 19th Street and Nicollet Avenue Sunday night.

Police are expected to release more information on Monday.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, nine people were shot outside a nightclub in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood. Two were seriously injured, but are expected to survive, according to police. No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating both shootings.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called the Uptown shooting "intolerable."

"This is a stark reminder that keeping our streets safe requires every tool available," Frey said. "We need partnerships where the perpetrators of these acts are arrested and prosecuted, we need to continue hiring more police officers to both investigate and prevent gun crimes, and we must embrace proven technologies from drones to ShotSpotter that allow our police to do their jobs with greater efficiency."

This story will be updated.