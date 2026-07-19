9 injured in mass shooting outside Minneapolis nightclub, police say

Minneapolis police are investigating after a mass shooting seriously injured three people and wounded six others outside a nightclub in the Uptown neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded shortly before 12:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting outside Reign Event Center, which is located on the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue.

Police from all five precincts were called in to respond due to the number of victims and the crowd outside the club. According to preliminary information, gunfire erupted outside the club following an altercation, police say, with a large crowd present during the shooting.

Police say a man, 18, later walked into Hennepin Healthcare with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

At the scene, officers found four people suffering injuries. They included a 20-year-old man with potentially life-threatening injuries, and three others with apparent non-life threatening injuries. The latter three were a 21-year-old man and two women, ages 22 and 27.

Police say four additional people arrived at Abbot Northwestern Hospital, including a 21-year-old man with potentially life-threatening injuries. Three other men, ages 20, 21 and 22, had non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, a man whose age has not been released was transferred by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare with potentially life-threatening injuries.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing. Police are looking into whether gunshots were fired from a vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the police or CrimeStoppers.