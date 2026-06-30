How to watch: DOJ announces charges against Minnesota drug trafficking organizations

The U.S. attorney for Minnesota says a long-term federal investigation is culminating in charges against multiple people for their alleged roles in drug trafficking.

The defendants are tied to two Minnesota-based drug trafficking organizations, the Department of Justice says. They are charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and other controlled substances, as well as firearms offenses and violent crime offenses.

Officials with the Department of Justice will announce details of the charges at a press conference Tuesday morning.

How to watch:

What: The U.S. attorney's office announces drug trafficking charges.

The U.S. attorney's office announces drug trafficking charges. When: 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30.

11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30. Who: U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Daniel Rosen and other local and federal law enforcement officials.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Daniel Rosen and other local and federal law enforcement officials. How to watch: You can watch live in the player above or on YouTube.

This story will be updated.