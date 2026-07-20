2 mass shootings renew safety fears across Minneapolis neighborhoods

Two mass shootings in Minneapolis over the weekend have residents, business owners and community advocates calling for solutions, as concerns about public safety have grown across the city.

At D Beauty Supply in the Stevens Square neighborhood, salesman Marcus Odarbeh keeps a close eye on the front door, letting customers in one at a time.

"We lock the door because of the safety. We have to be safe," Odarbeh said.

Neighborhood concerns intensified Sunday night when five people were shot near Nicollet Avenue and East 18th Street, just steps from where he works.

Violence and drug activity are recurring issues in the area, Odarbeh said.

A nearby convenience store manager told WCCO he heard the gunshots ring out and immediately dropped to the floor for cover. He said residents are frightened and tired of seeing similar incidents happen in their neighborhood.

"It's pretty sad this type of stuff happens all the time around here, and it shouldn't be happening," Odarbeh said.

The latest shooting has left workers and residents worried about their safety. Odarbeh said neighbors face uncertainty every day.

"They can just walk in the store and just smack you," he said. "They can walk in the store with a weapon on them."

In Uptown, nine people were shot while waiting to enter Reign nightclub on Hennepin Avenue.

Community advocate Nasiy Nasir said the shootings highlight an urgent issue.

"Right now this is clearly a public safety concern," Nasir said.

Nasir is calling on city leaders and law enforcement to outline specific steps aimed at preventing future violence.

"The gun violence is out of control," Nasir said. "What will the MPD and the chief, what preventative measures will they put in place to prevent this from happening?"

While residents want action, Odarbeh believes rebuilding trust between law enforcement and the community is also critical to reducing violence.

"If you don't have trust with law enforcement, you can't give out information to help them solve issues and stuff within the community," he said.

Minneapolis official speaks out

Minneapolis City Council member Jamal Osman says he's been working with neighbors in his ward for months and recently held a community meeting.

"This is really unacceptable. In the last couple of weeks, I had a meeting with the community members at the church right next to it to talk about the specific issue. You know, the gun violence," Osman said regarding the Stevens Square shooting.

He added that he's horrified by the Reign shooting. He says he is going to ask that the nightclub's license be reviewed and possibly pulled, and that police officers should have been there.

"How do we make sure that businesses that are operating are meeting the requirements and providing safety for the individuals that are there?" Osman said.

In Maple Grove, Minnesota, a scheduled round table on gun violence took place Monday. It had been scheduled to discuss the August 2025 mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church where two children were killed and more than 20 were wounded. A doctor who treated some of those children talked about the need to confront gun violence.

"We know that firearms are the leading cause of death in children and young adults up to age 25. A lot of the individuals who were impacted, unfortunately, were in that age range, but gun violence impacts all of us," Dr Rachel Weigert with Children's Minnesota said.