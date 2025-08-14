Congressman Tom Emmer defends Trump's "big, beautiful bill" in St. Cloud visit

He's one of the most powerful congressmen in the country, and during a tour of a bus manufacturing plant on Thursday in St. Cloud, Minnesota, Rep. Tom Emmer said he's fully "on board" with President Trump's so-called "big, beautiful bill."

A new report out this week estimates the law will add major money to the national debt and cut health care for millions. But Emmer, the House Majority Whip, says you shouldn't believe that.

In his tour of the New Flyer of America's bus plant, Emmer said tax provisions in the bill will benefit made-in-America products.

"All we did was continue existing tax policy that's been in place for the last seven years," Emmer said. "It's huge in terms of giving 100% expensing, bonus depreciation, all kinds of things that manufacturers like Paul and his people here at New Flyer need to make the investments in the future."

Emmer is the number three Republican in the House and has been instrumental in helping pass not only the "big, beautiful bill," but other aspects of Mr. Trump's agenda.

Emmer says he doesn't buy the latest numbers out this week from the independent, non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, that said the bill will increase the deficit by $1 trillion over the next decade, and result in 11 million Americans losing their health insurance.

"The CBO is one of those swamp creatures that we got to deal with," he said. "Their numbers are historically wrong and you're going to find out this time this is going to be all about pro-growth going forward."

Emmer says he has been meeting with voters during the August Congressional recess in his 6th Congressional District and says reaction to the president's bill is overwhelmingly positive. The sixth is Minnesota's second-most Republican district.

He also said he remains convinced Republicans will hold their majority in the 2026 midterm election.