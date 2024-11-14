Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer reelected as house majority whip

MINNEAPOLIS — Republicans reelected Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer as house majority whip on Wednesday, solidifying his spot yet again as the third highest-ranking member of Congress.

"President Trump delivered the greatest political comeback in American history based on his proven record and promise to make this country great again," Emmer said. "Voters also gave him a Republican Senate and a Republican House to help him do it. So, now, it's our turn."

Emmer, 63, cruised to victory last week in Minnesota's 6th Congressional District, fending off another challenge from Democratic candidate Jeanne Hendricks. It'll be his fifth term representing the district, which encompasses communities including Andover, Blaine, Chaska, Elk River and the St. Cloud area.

Since he was first elected in 2014, Emmer has slowly risen in the ranks: he was named chair of the Republican National Congressional Committee in 2019 and elected as majority whip in 2022.

Last year Emmer was also briefly in the running to be House speaker, after Rep. Kevin McCarthy was ousted over his reliance on Democrats to pass funding to avert a government shutdown. McCarthy backed Emmer, but present-elect Donald Trump took to social media to speak out against his nomination.

Trump called him a "RINO" — a Republican in name only — who "never respected the Power of a Trump Endorsement." Critics also called Emmer too moderate; he voted to certify Joe Biden's presidential election, voted to raise the debt ceiling and keep the government open, and supported putting gay marriage into law.

However, Emmer endorsed Trump early in 2024, calling him "the party's clear frontrunner."

Republicans will keep control of the House, CBS News projected Wednesday evening, securing 218 seats after prevailing over Democrats in several closely contested districts. Nine seats still remain undecided as of Thursday morning.