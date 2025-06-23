Hormel Foods taps current and former executives as president and interim CEO

Minnesota-based Hormel Foods is tagging two executives — one current and one former — to run the company when President and CEO Jim Snee steps down next month.

The company said in a written release Monday that John Ghingo will be promoted from his current role as executive vice president for retail to president, and Jeffrey M. Ettinger will return to the role of CEO on an interim basis for 15 months.

Ghingo and Ettinger will take their new roles on July 14, at which point Snee will step down. Ghingo will also join the board of directors that day.

John Gingo and Jeffrey M. Ettinger Hormel Foods

Ghingo is set to become the 11th president of Hormel Foods in the company's nearly 135-year history.

"It's an incredible honor to be named the 11th president of Hormel Foods and I'm grateful to the board for their trust and confidence," Ghingo said.

Ettinger, who is the current chairman of the company's nonprofit, the Hormel Foundation, served as president and CEO from 2005 to 2016 before Snee took the role. He's been with Hormel for nearly 30 years.

"Serving the company in this interim role is a privilege and honor," Ettinger said. "What has always set Hormel Foods apart is its people – their integrity, passion and pride in the work they do. I'm excited to support John and our talented team to expand our impact in new and meaningful ways."

Hormel, whose headquarters are based in Austin, started its search for Snee's successor in January after announcing he would be retiring. The company also said at that time that Snee would serve as a strategic advisor through March 2027.