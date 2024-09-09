Scammers use public images of your home as blackmail in latest email extortion scam

How a new scam could be using your personal information

MINNEAPOLIS — A scam is hitting email inboxes across the country and here in Minnesota.

Michael Morimoto received the first email a few weeks ago. It included his name, address, phone number and a PDF document. In the document, there was an image of his home in Robbinsdale, appearing to be pulled from Google Maps Street View.

In the threatening letter, the scammer claims to have installed spyware on his devices and have compromising images and videos they will release to all his contacts if he doesn't send $2,000 worth of Bitcoin.

"Your heart just kind of sinks because there's always a part of you that thinks oh my God, is this real? Hackers have gotten so sophisticated," Morimoto said.

Morimoto has received two more since, both from different, random, email addresses.



"This most recent one I got did say 'You don't know what I'm capable in Robbinsdale!'" he said.

Cyber security expert Sean Lanterman said the scammer is likely overseas and does not have any compromising content.

"This email in particular is a modern take on an old scammer favorite," Lanterman said.

He said the scam is likely a consequence of data breaches.

"You're not going to convince them that what they're doing is wrong, and really all your doing is showing them hey I'm a real person and I was very concerned about the email you sent me," he said.

If you do get what could be a blackmail email:

Don't reply

Don't pay any money

Report the email

Lanterman suggests checking to see if your information was compromised in a data breach, through websites like haveibeenpwned.com.

"Any device someone has they are getting email on has a feature for emails just like this one. And it is the delete key," he said.