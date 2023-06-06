Nicollet Mall revitalization pitch includes removing buses, loosening liquor laws

MINNEAPOLIS -- The City of Minneapolis is exploring new approaches to revitalizing downtown, from filing empty storefronts to making the Nicollet Mall a pedestrian-only zone.

That's just the tip of the iceberg on a long list of recommendations by the Vibrant Downtown Storefronts Workgroup. The overall idea is to make downtown a destination for people to work, live, and visit -- from the North Loop to Loring Park and, of course, Nicollet Mall, which in recent years has been somewhat beleaguered by closures, crime, and desertion.

Buses and light foot traffic are pretty much all anyone currently sees along the mall. A big reason for that is the empty storefronts. That's one of the issues the committee is trying to tackle head-on, whether it's pop-up markets like what happened at the Dayton's building this winter, or incentivizing businesses to have better streetside access and window transparency so they're more inviting.

Another option being considered is changing liquor laws to allow open containers at things such as block parties.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says nothing is off the table at this point.

"Is there one single way of getting there? The answer is no. But we want to be flexible in our approach," Frey said. "We want to provide organic solutions and we want to make sure that we're accommodating not what once was 10 years ago, but what is gonna be the stage in five years from now."

The Mayor said that storefront occupancy is currently at around 60% to 65%. The goal is to reach at least 80%. How those stores get filled is where the city wants to be creative.

Public safety is another of their key measurements of success in this effort, alongside building occupancy and pedestrian traffic. The workgroup wants to "build back the strength of MPD as a trusted law enforcement agency," but also emphasize non-police strategies like outreach groups, social workers, and technologies. They still want to have the MPD and business owners better collaborate to stop crimes like shoplifting.