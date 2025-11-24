Minnesota hockey mural honoring Indigenous culture to be displayed at 2026 World Junior Championship

A mural honoring Minnesota hockey and Indigenous culture is set to be displayed in St. Paul during the 2026 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Hockey Championship.

The Minnesota Sports and Events announced the "Land of 10,000 Rinks" mural in a news release on Monday. The artwork features Ojibwe floral patterns, eagles, and a wampum belt that symbolizes treaty relationships, shared journeys and peace.

The mural also honors the Anishinaabe's Seven Grandfather Teachings, which are values that the people live by that include honesty, love and respect.

The "Land of 10,000 Rinks" mural. Don's Photo

Ojibwe-Cree artist Shawna Boulette Grapentine created the mural. She was raised in Manigotagan, a small town in the Canadian province of Manitoba, and is a member of the Hollow Water First Nation. Minnesota Sports and Events said she was selected earlier this year following a call for Indigenous artists to design a mural "honoring the Dakota and Anishinaabe lands on which the tournament will take place."

"This mural brings together everything that shaped me - my culture, my teachings, and the joy communities find in hockey," Grapentine said in the news release. "Every symbol reflects a piece of who we are: our ancestors, our land, our stories, and the shared spirit that makes hockey such a powerful connector. My hope is that fans from all over the world feel the heart of Minnesota and the strength of Indigenous culture when they see it."

The 2026 World Juniors is set to run from Dec. 26, 2025, to Jan. 5, 2026, at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul and 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.

Officials said the physical mural will be displayed in St. Paul and digitally shown across the Twin Cities during the 10-nation tournament.

The artwork is part of Minnesota Sports and Events' yearlong community initiative Assist26, which aims to bring together Indigenous teachings and the state's hockey heritage and natural beauty.