Ice hockey fans, players excited for World Juniors tournament coming to Minnesota

Minnesota hockey fans get an extra gift this holiday season. The World Juniors is coming to the state of hockey.

"Like no other," described defenseman Logan Hensler. "Happens once a year. It's always on TV. People are always watching, talking about it. There's a ton of attention to it. It's a pretty cool experience."

Hensler has been there before. The defenseman from Woodbury took gold last January. Now, he's trying to repeat as a large, talented group tangle for a roster spot on Team USA.

"Your compete, your discipline. All around play. You get pushed every day by these guys," said Hensler. "It's just important you keep up and keep going. Push through."

Hensler's last few months have been his most accomplished in hockey. He won the most recent World Juniors gold and was then selected 23rd overall by the Ottawa Senators in the NHL draft in June.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Logan Hensler poses with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being drafted by the Ottawa Senators with the 23rd overall pick during the first round of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at the Peacock Theater on June 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. BRUCE BENNETT / Getty Images

"Dream come true," remembered Hensler. "Got there, it was a great experience. The moment I got picked was kind of a blur. Kind of a blackout moment. Really special. Great organization. Just happy my family was there to witness it."

Hensler, the top Minnesotan selected in 2025, will be a sophomore with the Badgers this winter. But it might not be long before he trades red and white for Ottawa's colors.

"This next coming year I'm going back to Wisconsin," said Hensler. "A big thing for me is taking it year by year. Just gonna take this year, see how it goes. See how I grow as a player. I think it'll be a lot of growing. So it'll be fun."

Note: The above video first aired on July 30, 2025.