Twin Cities to host 2026 World Junior Hockey Championship

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota has been selected to host the 2026 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Hockey Championship.

Minnesota Sports and Events announced the event Friday morning, saying the Twin Cities will host the 50th anniversary of the tournament.

"It's really an honor to be selected," said Wendy Blackshaw, president and CEO of Minnesota Sports and Events, who along with the Minnesota Wild, University of Minnesota and Xcel Energy Center partnered to bring the event to Minnesota. "We're excited about welcoming the world to the Twin Cities and to showcase the players in the event, many who will go on to star in the NHL. Our goal is very simple and that's to stage the best World Juniors ever held in the United States."

According to the event website, it's a 10-nation tournament with some of the best men's players in the world who are under 20 years old. Twenty-nine games will take place over 10 days. The event starts on Dec. 26, 2025.

Competition venues will include the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul and the 3M Arena at Mariucci on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis.

USA's forward Will Smith celebrates with teammates scoring during the semi-final match between USA and Finland of the IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden on January 4, 2024. Getty Images

This year's tournament is taking place in Sweden. The United States is set to take on Sweden in the gold medal game later Friday.

MNSE is the regional sports commission for Minneapolis, St. Paul and Bloomington. In 2022, MNSE was responsible for the NHL Winter Classic, MLS All-Star Game and NCA Women's Basketball Final Four.

Last year, MNSE hosted the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament.

Here's a list of future events that were previously confirmed for Minnesota:

2024 TIAA Big Ten Women's and Men's Basketball Tournaments

2024 NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Frozen Four

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics

2025 NCAA Women's Ice Hockey Frozen Four

2026 Special Olympics USA Games