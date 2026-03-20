Police arrest 34-year-old in fatal St. Paul hit-and-run crash that killed Lisa Giuere, 58

St. Paul police arrested an adult man and recovered a vehicle believed to be connected to a hit-and-run that sent a woman to the hospital last month before she died of her injuries.

The crash happened on Feb. 16 near Rice Street and Pennsylvania Avenue West. The victim was identified by the Ramsey County medical examiner's office as Lisa Giuere, 58, of St. Paul.

Giuere sustained severe injuries in the crash and was transported to Regions Hospital, where she died nearly a week later.

Police booked a 34-year-old St. Paul man on a charge of criminal vehicular homicide. He was being held at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center following the arrest.

Officials said the vehicle recovered early this morning is believed to be the one involved in the crash, and it was taken into evidence as detectives continue to gather information.