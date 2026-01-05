ICE accuses Twin Cities hotel of canceling reservation for federal agents

A hotel in the Twin Cities canceled reservations for at least one room meant for federal law enforcement officers and agents, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Monday.

The federal agency shared a screenshot on X of two emails from a Hampton Inn by Hilton in Lakeville, a southern suburb of the Twin Cities. The first, dated Friday at 12:45 p.m. ET, said the hotel was "not allowing any ICE or immigration agents" to stay on its property.

"If you are with DHS or immigration, let us know as we will have to cancel your reservation," the email read. "Please pass on this info to your coworkers that we are not allowing any immigration agents to house on our property."

The second was sent less than two hours later, and said it was canceling the reservation "after further investigation online."

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security in a social media post on Monday called the cancellation "unacceptable."

A spokesperson with Hilton said the following in a written statement to WCCO:

"This hotel is independently owned and operated, and these actions were not reflective of Hilton values. We have been in direct contact with the hotel, and they have apologized for the actions of their team, which was not in keeping with their policies. They have taken immediate action to resolve this matter. Hilton's position is clear: Our properties are open to everyone and we do not tolerate any form of discrimination."

Everpeak Hospitality, which Hilton said independently owns and operates the hotel, said in a statement of its own that the matter was "inconsistent" with its policy of "being a welcoming place for all."

"We are in touch with the impacted guests to ensure they are accommodated. We do not discriminate against any individuals or agencies and apologize to those impacted," Everpeak Hospitality said.

CBS News learned Monday from multiple law enforcement officials that the Trump administration has started a massive deployment of hundreds of DHS agents to the Twin Cities area as it escalates its federal crackdown amid a widening fraud scandal in Minnesota. Roughly 2,000 federal agents and officers could be sent as part of the crackdown.

Agents deployed from Homeland Security Investigations are expected to look into alleged fraud cases following last month's investigation by federal agents in Minneapolis that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said was for "child care and other rampant fraud."

Many of the sites visited by investigators on Dec. 29 were from a video, posted by conservative YouTuber Nick Shirley, which alleged nearly a dozen day care centers in Minnesota that are receiving public funds are not actually providing any service.

CBS News conducted its own analysis and visited several of the day care centers mentioned by Shirley: all but two have active licenses, according to state records, and all active locations were visited by state regulators within the last six months. One was subjected to an unannounced inspection as recently as Dec. 4. Our review found dozens of citations related to safety, cleanliness, equipment and staff training, but there was no recorded evidence of fraud. Another day care shared security footage of people dropping off young children the same day that Shirley arrived and claimed the day care was empty.

The deployment started on Sunday and represents one of the largest concentrations of DHS personnel in an American city in recent years.

Lakeville is around 25 miles south of Minneapolis.