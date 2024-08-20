Hennepin County's top cops say more resources needed to address auto theft among youth

EDINA, Minn. — In a room with a half dozen police chiefs, there's one troubling trend that's at the top of mind: children stealing cars with no apparent fear of the consequences.

It's an issue that brought law enforcement leaders to a roundtable discussion in Edina on Tuesday. Many of them are frustrated after four children in a stolen vehicle were shot in Minneapolis early Sunday.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said there were five minors in a stolen Kia. According to the chief, a sedan started following and shooting at the stolen Kia with a fully automatic weapon. Four of the minors were shot — two boys and two girls between 11 and 14 years old.

"They are getting younger and younger and armed, committing more violent crimes," said Minnetonka Police Chief Scott Boerboom.

Dashcam video from Edina police shows kids in stolen cars speeding at high rates, ultimately forcing officers to back off.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office created an auto theft team about eight months ago. Sgt. Mike Vai is assigned with preventing car thefts and recovering stolen cars.

Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt said that team has recovered 148 cars valuing almost $3 million.

"We need answers, and we need help," said Witt.

WCCO's Ubah Ali joined Sgt. Vai for a ride along around Minneapolis.

While Vai and his partner were processing a red Hyundai that was stolen and dumped, kids in stolen cars zoomed right past them.

In this case, Vai could not follow for our safety but called it in to his team.

"We are not gonna chase a car just to chase a car," Vai said. "We're gonna set up, coordinate, try and stop it when it best, safest for us and safest for the community."

That means coordination with special teams on the ground and in the air.

Behind the scenes, the county's top cops are pushing for more resources to deal with the issue.

"If we as adults are not giving them any consequences, we are part of the problem actually the system as a whole is," Witt said.

Witt says there's confusion when children are arrested on where to take them.

New Hope Police Chief Tim Hoyt believes the lack of facilities for teens is leading to a bigger issue of catch and release.

In Hennepin County so far this year, there have been 475 cases of vehicle theft. More than half — 247 — were committed by juveniles.

Looking at the numbers from last year, there were 566 juvenile car theft cases — the most ever recorded in the county.

From chiefs to the boots on the ground, they believe a collaborative effort is the key to unlocking this problem.

"Having a secured facility — triaging kids from there — outside of our scope of business. That's why we say we need our partners to step up," Witt said.