4 children in stolen vehicle shot in Minneapolis, police say

MINNEAPOLIS — Four children in a stolen vehicle were shot in north Minneapolis early Sunday, police said.

Around 1 a.m., police got a 911 call about a shooting in the 1400 block of Plymouth Avenue North.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said there were five minors in a stolen Kia. Four of them were shot — two boys and two girls between 11 and 14 years old.

One girl was shot in the head and is in critical condition. The other three suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.



The chief said the fifth minor was arrested.

O'Hara also said two of the five minors in the car were arrested less than two weeks ago.

Zion Baptist Church Pastor Brian Herron said he's "devastated" by what happened.

"Heartbroken," he said. "That our children are experiencing and engaged in this level of violence in our community."

The pastor said he has been aware of this group of kids and is actively trying to get them help.