Hennepin County commissioners walk back plan to give themselves 49% raise

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County commissioners are going back on their plan to give themselves a raise worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Last week, the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners approved a 49% wage increase for themselves. The motion, which passed 4-2, would have increased the commissioners' salary from $122,225 to $182,141 a year.

The board also previously approved a raise for the Hennepin County attorney and sheriff. Under the measure, both would have made $218,272 starting next year. Sheriff Dawanna Witt currently makes $185,775, while Attorney Mary Moriarty makes $195,065.

However, on Tuesday, Board Chair Irene Fernando, who proposed the increases, withdrew both motions to allow for "other commissioners to generate compensation methodologies that may be more palatable."

At the time of approving the motion, Fernando said that, based on market analysis, it puts them on the low end of what assistant county administrators earn and that raising their salaries would make them more competitive.

In an open letter to constituents, Commissioner Angela Conley apologized for previously supporting the measure.

"After hearing from many of you, I now realize that my support of a pay increase goes against many of your values as constituents," Conley wrote. "At this point, I will listen to any compromises that are more palatable to our constituency and work with my colleagues to reach an agreeable solution."

