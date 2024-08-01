Hennepin County Board of Commissioners vote to give selves 49% raise

MINNEAPOLIS — If you could decide to boost your salary by nearly 50%, would you do it? That's what the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners did this week. The hefty hike equates to tens of thousands of dollars.

Right now, Hennepin County Commissioners make $122,225 a year. It's been that way since 2016. But starting next year, it jumps to $182,141 a year. It's an increase of 49%.

The board approved the raise in a 4-2 vote. Chair Irene Fernando proposed the increase. The raises would kick in on Jan. 1, 2025.

Based on a market analysis, she said it puts them on the low end of what assistant county administrators earn. She said it also makes their salaries more competitive and equitable compared to peer jurisdictions.

"These board actions establish maximum salary levels for electeds so, if for any reason, an elected doesn't need this revised salary level, they are able to select a lower value," Fernando said.

"The amount that is being proposed for our specific salaries are well outside the range that we would offer to adjust for other job classifications," said Kevin Anderson, District 7 Commissioner. He is one of two commissioners who voted against the raise.

For context, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is eligible to earn $149,550. He instead chose the lower amount of $127,629.

While there was some division about their proposed raise, the county board voted unanimously to increase the salaries of the Hennepin County attorney and sheriff.

Both will make $218,272 starting next year. Sheriff Dawanna Witt is currently making $185,775, while Attorney Mary Moriarty is making $195,065.

It should be noted that starting in 2026, all the salaries mentioned will get a 3% increase. All the raises are up for final approval at a meeting on Aug. 6.