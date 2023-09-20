Hennepin County approves 6.5% property tax levy increase for next year

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — If you live in Hennepin County, you may end up paying more in property taxes this coming year.

The board voted to approve a $991.3 million maximum property tax levy for the 2024 county budget, which is a 6.5% raise from last year.

The plan was proposed by the Hennepin County administrator, who hopes to use the money to invest in affordable housing and the county workforce.

He said the money will also help them recover financially from the pandemic.