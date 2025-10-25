Hennepin Avenue set to re-open on Halloween

Drivers in Minneapolis will once again be able to fully access a popular street in the city starting late next week.

City officials say Hennepin Avenue will reopen to two-way traffic on Friday, as well as bike lanes and sidewalks.

However, there will be some lane closures as work wraps up for the season, and traffic control devices will stay on site for those closures.

Sewer lining will continue throughout the autumn months, according to the city, but the majority of work is complete.

Work along Hennepin Avenue has been split into two phases, with this being the second. Last year, the road was closed between West Lake and 26th streets. This year, work was done between West 26th Street and Douglas Avenue.