Hennepin Avenue businesses are hoping to see a boost

MINNEAPOLIS — Small businesses along one of Minneapolis' busiest corridor struggled to stay open through this summer's construction and some didn't survive.

But there's new hope along Hennepin now that the first phase of the Hennepin Avenue South reconstruction project wrapped up. This means the stretch between West Lake Street and West 26th Street is open once again.

8 months ago, Robert Sorenson was bracing for a major economic hit.

"It's been extremely difficult," Sorenson said.

The good news, Bobby Bead still stands though on shaky ground.

"It's been a disaster for all businesses on this block," Sorenson said.

Since construction began, Sorenson says his sales have plummeted by 90% forcing him to take out a loan just to keep the lights on.

Hoban Korean BBQ is also feeling the heat. Tarpeh says the lack of customers directly impacts his pockets as a server taking home about $500 less a paycheck since the construction began. But he's banking on the reopening and customer support to help them bounce back.

Last year — Americans spent a whopping $17 billion on Small Business Saturday. A boost that these businesses say they need.

"Looking forward to business returning to normal," Sorenson said.

The second phase of the project will reconstruct Hennepin Avenue from 26th Street to Douglas Avenue in 2025.