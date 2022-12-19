Watch CBS News
Health leaders: Stay home if you're sick to stop spread of RSV

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – With the holidays approaching, health leaders are urging people to stay home if they're sick to combat the spread of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Dr. Ruth Lynfield, an epidemiologist with the Minnesota Department of Health, says RSV cases are still very high in the state.

"Since the beginning of September, we've had nearly 1,500 hospitalizations for RSV, including more than 900 in children under the age of 1," Lynfield said.

RSV is a common virus that causes mild cold-like symptoms, but it can be serious especially for infants or older adults.  

There is no vaccine, but health officials are reminding people of ways you can try to prevent the spread. They say avoid close contact with others, and avoid sharing cups and utensils.

The virus is going around at the same time as COVID and the flu. Health leaders say it's not too late to get those vaccines.

MORE: With flu and RSV rampant, bed shortages causing young patients to be transferred to other hospitals

