Hearing Thursday for Kueng, Thao in state trial over George Floyd killing

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys for two former Minneapolis police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd will be back in court Thursday.

The state trial for J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao is set to begin in just over two weeks.

Lawyers on both sides have filed more than 100 motions to limit testimony or evidence that will be allowed at trial. Hearings on the requests are scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Many of the requests rely heavily on what happened at the previous two trials in Floyd's death. Both sides are using what they learned in the prior trials to try to shape the proceeding in their favor.

Earlier this week, Kueng and Thao began serving their federal sentences for violating Floyd's civil rights.

All four officers involved in the deadly arrest are now behind bars.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 6:15 AM

