George Floyd killing: Thao and Kueng reject plea deals, will have state trial

Thao and Kueng reject plea deal, will have state trial in George Floyd killing

Thao and Kueng reject plea deal, will have state trial in George Floyd killing

Thao and Kueng reject plea deal, will have state trial in George Floyd killing

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two remaining former officers awaiting trial on state charges in the killing of George Floyd have rejected plea deals.

J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao rejected the plea deals during a hearing Monday morning. It means the state trial will proceed as scheduled.

Both were offered the same deal that the fourth officer involved in George Floyd's murder - Thomas Lane was offered - he took the deal.

Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng (credit: CBS) Hennepin County

In the offer, both would have had to plead guilty to second-degree manslaughter.

In exchange, the state would drop the murder charge and they would serve 36 months behind bars. That sentence would be served at the same time as their federal sentences.

Thao and Kueng are now facing upwards of 16.5 years in prison if convicted in their state trial and the state said they're hoping to argue for an even harsher punishment.

Thao addressed the judge at one point saying, "It would be a lie and a sin to accept any plea deal."

Meanwhile, Thao and Kueng plan to appeal their civil rights convictions. Their next court date is scheduled for Oct. 6 and the state trial is slated to begin Oct. 24.

Derek Chauvin is serving more than 20 years for Floyd's death.

The fourth officer, Thomas Lane, is serving a two-and-a-half year sentence for his federal conviction. He's still waiting for his sentence in the state case.