Hastings man pleads guilty to production of child pornography

Court filings reveal reason for federal raid in Minneapolis, and more headlines

A Hastings, Minnesota, man pleaded guilty to production of child pornography.

Hunter James Geidl made the plea during a federal court hearing on Monday, court records show. If the plea deal is accepted, Geidl could serve between 24 years and four months to 30 years.

Geidl between 2021 and 2024 employed and used victims to "engage in sexually explicit conduct" to produce child pornography videos, according to the indictment. He also knowingly possessed a video of a minor victim "engaging in sexually explicit activities," court documents said.

The indictment says Geidl solicited sexually explicit images from at least a dozen minor girls; the youngest was 13 years old.

A grand jury indicted Geidl in December 2024. At that time, investigators told the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota that there may be other victims related to this case.

Anyone who believes their child had contact with Geidl is asked to call the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-225-5324 or submit a tip here.

The FBI worked with the Hastings Police Department on the investigation. No sentencing date has been scheduled.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.

