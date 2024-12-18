Hastings man charged with producing child porn; investigators believe there may be other victims

Police search for motive in Wisconsin school shooting, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — A 27-year-old Hastings man is accused of producing child sexual abuse material and investigators believe there may be other victims involved.

On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced Hunter James Geidl faces an indictment that charges him with three counts of production and attempted production of child pornography. Geidl also faces one count of child pornography possession.

According to the indictment, Geidl between July 2022 and March 2024 employed and used victims to "engage in sexually explicit conduct" to produce child pornography videos. He's also accused of knowingly possessing a video of a minor victim "engaging in sexually explicit activities," court documents said.

Luger says investigators believe there may be other victims involved in the case. Anyone who believes their children had contact with Geidl is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit the website.

Geidl made his first appearance in U.S. District Court last week. At a subsequent detention hearing, he was ordered to remain in custody pending further proceedings.

The case is a result of an FBI investigation, assisted by the Hastings Police Department.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.