After month-long strike, Hastings food service workers reach tentative deal

HASTINGS, Minn. -- After a six week strike, food service workers with Hastings Public Schools have reached a tentative agreement with the district.

On Friday, members of SEIU Local 284 ratified the tentative agreement, which will go before the school board next Wednesday.

Additionally, a return to work plan has food service workers returning to their jobs next Thursday, March 30.

Previously, Hastings Public Schools said it offered its "last, best and final offer" with the starting salary increasing from $13.85 an hour to $15.03 an hour in the first year of the contract and $15.34 an hour in the second year.

SEIU says the one-year contract is above the district's last offer and includes wage improvements and one-time payments of $800 a year.

Contract negotiations started last June and food service workers filed a notice for strike in late January.