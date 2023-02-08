Watch CBS News
Education

Hastings schools says it tendered "best and final offer" before food workers' strike began

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Hastings food service workers picket for better pay, benefits
Hastings food service workers picket for better pay, benefits 01:47

HASTINGS, Minn. -- Hastings Public Schools says it communicated its "last, best and final offer" Tuesday, before the strike started.

They say it's consistent with what other employee groups have accepted recently, and that they've declined a request from the union to continue mediation for a fifth day.

Meanwhile, workers claim while other district leaders including the superintendent have received significant raises, starting pay for food services workers is less than $15 an hour. They said they deserve more than a roughly 2% raise and a one-time bonus isn't going to cut it. 

The district says the first day of the strike ended without much disruption.

The 35 union workers plan to be on the picket line Wednesday morning for day two of their three-day strike. The workers serve roughly 4,000 students in the district.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 8:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.