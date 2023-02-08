Hastings schools says it tendered "best and final offer" before food workers' strike began

HASTINGS, Minn. -- Hastings Public Schools says it communicated its "last, best and final offer" Tuesday, before the strike started.

They say it's consistent with what other employee groups have accepted recently, and that they've declined a request from the union to continue mediation for a fifth day.

Meanwhile, workers claim while other district leaders including the superintendent have received significant raises, starting pay for food services workers is less than $15 an hour. They said they deserve more than a roughly 2% raise and a one-time bonus isn't going to cut it.

The district says the first day of the strike ended without much disruption.

The 35 union workers plan to be on the picket line Wednesday morning for day two of their three-day strike. The workers serve roughly 4,000 students in the district.