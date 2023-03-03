"The momentum is here": Hastings food service workers approaching one month on strike

HASTINGS, Minn. – The nearly-three dozen Hastings food services workers on strike against the district are approaching one month on the picket line.

On Friday, members of SEIU Local 284 reported being just $100,000 apart from what the district was offering.

Both sides met Monday but failed to reach an agreement.

"For a two-year contract, we are $100,000 apart," said Union Steward Laurie Potthoff. "We're waiting. We want them to come back to the table and say 'OK, let's start bargaining,' because that's what bargaining is all about. It's give and take on both sides."

In a statement, Hastings Public Schools say there are no follow-up meetings scheduled. The district also says in its last "and final" offer, it plans to raise minimum salaries from $13.85 to $15.04 in the first year of the contract, and $15.34 in the contract's second year.

For other positions, like lead cook, the district would pay employees upwards of $29 an hour.

"We're not going to give in," Potthoff said. "We need them to bring us a living wage for the people at the top and at the bottom."

Potthoff says the union is currently waiting on a response from the district.

"We need to get back into that school," she said. "We need to be with our family. They are our family."

On Friday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined the list of elected officials who have shown support to the striking workers, stopping by the picket line.

"We're in an economy where everything is up," Ellison said. "Inflation is up and the people who take care of our kids, they deserve to pay for their groceries, too."